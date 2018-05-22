A slimmed-down Leonard Fournette seen at Jaguars’ OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 22, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jaguars are on the field for Organized Team Activities, and Leonard Fournette is looking to be in good shape.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN posted a picture of Fournette looking like he has lost some weight. Fournette weighed in at 240 pounds at last year’s Scouting Combine and 228 pounds at LSU’s Pro Day.

Although Fournette topped 1,000 yards as a rookie, he didn’t have a great season. His 3.9 yards per carry was below the league average, as was his first down rate, gaining first downs on just 17 percent of his carries. Fournette missed three games and the Jaguars went 3-0 in those games and averaged more rushing yards in the games he missed than in the games he played.

Perhaps a slimmer Fournette will be a little quicker, and a little better, in his second season.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “A slimmed-down Leonard Fournette seen at Jaguars’ OTAs

  2. I mean, he didn’t have a bad season exactly. No it wasn’t great, but he proved he could play at a pro level (of course not a Pro Bowl level) and could be relied upon to handle a large quantity of carries. A lot of backs drafted, even in the 1st round, don’t end up having even as production as Fournette did, and he’s certainly going to be the top of the depth chart next year, so he is viewed reliable by the team.

    His YPC could also be affected by the fact that teams often loaded the box to force the Jags to pass, and if Bortles continues his improvement and his play from the end of the year last year, I would also expect Fournette’s numbers to improve. That said, I would also hope that he doesn’t get too small. He does run with a lot of power, and as long as he still has his muscle to suit his style, his season should go as Bortles’ does.

  6. whodatalien says:

    May 22, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    “didn’t have a great season” please he’s the best back in the league.
    ________________________________________

    He certainly could be in the near future, but right now that’s simply not true.

  7. whodatalien says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    “didnt have a great season” please he’s the best back in the league.
    ——–
    Not even close. Great RB, but he wasn’t even the best rookie RB last year. He’s not in the same league as Zeke, Bell, Johnson and Howard yet.

  8. Let’s start the negativity train on Fournette. Maybe it will reach the same level of negativity the surrounds Bortles…..

  10. ariani1985 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:43 pm
    The horrible Patriots defense is now quivering in the corner with this news!!

    ———–

    Given that the Jags beat the Steelers like a drum twice last season and lost to the Pats I would say it is more likely that Mike Tomlin is quivering in a corner somewhere….

  12. It’s not his weight that was his greatest weakness.. it was his vision. He missed dozens of cutback lanes.. and hammered it in playside for 1-2 yards, when he could’ve gotten 5-8 on the cutback. Teams don’t have to respect the cutback with him.. and can overpersue playside. I got to watch Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew’s entire careers.. and they were both great at cutting it back. Leonard isn’t.

  13. He had to slim down a bit….Saquon’s in the NFL now. Saquon is jacked…he’s now the guy that every RB in the league needs to measure up to.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!