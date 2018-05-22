A slimmed-down Leonard Fournette seen at Jaguars’ OTAs

Getty Images

The Jaguars are on the field for Organized Team Activities, and Leonard Fournette is looking to be in good shape.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN posted a picture of Fournette looking like he has lost some weight. Fournette weighed in at 240 pounds at last year’s Scouting Combine and 228 pounds at LSU’s Pro Day.

Although Fournette topped 1,000 yards as a rookie, he didn’t have a great season. His 3.9 yards per carry was below the league average, as was his first down rate, gaining first downs on just 17 percent of his carries. Fournette missed three games and the Jaguars went 3-0 in those games and averaged more rushing yards in the games he missed than in the games he played.

Perhaps a slimmer Fournette will be a little quicker, and a little better, in his second season.