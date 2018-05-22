Arie Kouandjio waived/injured after quad surgery

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that guard Arie Kouandjio will miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a torn quad and confirmation of that came on Tuesday.

Washington announced that they have placed Kouandjio on waivers with an injury designation. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he will revert to injured reserve or work out a release with an injury settlement.

The team also announced an addition at guard with Kouandjio out of the picture. They have signed Isaiah Williams to the 90-man roster.

Williams signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the year on the practice squad. He spent time with the Chiefs and Colts last season and spent time on Indianapolis’ active roster without appear in any games.

Kouandjio started the final six games of the year at left guard last season. Shaun Lauvao, Kyle Kalis and Tyler Catalina join Williams and right guard Brandon Scherff on the current depth chart at guard.