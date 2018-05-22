Arthur Blank on Julio Jones’ absence: A process we have to go through

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
According to a report last week, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was expected to skip at least the start of the team’s OTAs as he looks for a contract adjustment that would bump up his take-home pay in 2018.

Jones has indeed been a no-show on the first two days of voluntary practice this week and that led to a question for team owner Arthur Blank at Tuesday’s league meetings in Atlanta.

“It will be fine. It’s just a process we have to go through,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Jones’ contract calls for a base salary of $10.5 million this year and the five-year pact has an average annual salary of $14.25 million. That currently ranks eighth among wide receivers.

Last week’s report indicated the Falcons are amenable to revisiting Jones’ deal, but it’s not clear whether that will happen if he stays away from the team for the remainder of the offseason program. He would be eligible for fines if he does not take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp next month.

  1. Remember when Blank fueled his inner Jerry Jones, and went down on the sidelines way too early during the biggest choke in Super Bowl history. Was that a process as well?

  2. They way overpaid Matt Ryan considering his most noteworthy accomplishment to date was being part of the biggest choke in sports history.

    Julio actual deserves his money so I’m sure he expects a HUGE payday.

  3. I’m all for players getting their money, but how old is that contract? How many more years are on it? That’s relevant info that’s left out of this article. I know it’s five years, but was it signed four years ago or last year?

    You know Julio was there too, right?

