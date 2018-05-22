Bay Area wants another Super Bowl

Getty Images

With the Raiders poised to leave Oakland and enter a stadium that will become part of the Super Bowl rotation, their Bay Area partners hope to lure another Super Bowl of their own.

San Francisco (actually Santa Clara) hosted Super Bowl 50 as part of the “if you build it, they will come” new stadium quid pro quo. San Francisco (actually Santa Clara) now wants another one.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, the Bay Area had hoped to be in contention for Super Bowls LVII and LVIII, which are expected to be awarded to Arizona and New Orleans, respectively. The Bay Area will now turn its attention to the next two games — Super Bowls LVIII and LXIX — to be played in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Per Inman, San Francisco (actually, San Francisco) is expected to compete with Las Vegas, Dallas, and Indianapolis. Eventually, the league will select the cities to approach with the opportunity to host the game. Until then, however, plenty of politicking will be taking place.

For San Francisco (actually, Santa Clara), the challenge becomes flipping its perfunctory hosting opportunity into a semi-regular spot. With a four-city rotation envisioned (L.A., Vegas, Miami, and Arizona or New Orleans), each half decade will include one wild-card spot.

As to Super Bowls LVIII and LXIX, it seems that Vegas will get one and that the other three cities would be in the mix for the other.