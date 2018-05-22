Brian Dawkins leaves full-time role in Eagles’ front office

Getty Images

Brian Dawkins is leaving his full-time role in the Eagles’ front office, the team announced Tuesday. He will serve as a consultant for the team, while pursuing other endeavors including entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

“I want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Don Smolenski and coach Pederson for blessing me with the opportunity to return to this great organization,” Dawkins said in a statement released by the team. “This is a special time in Philadelphia Eagles history and I am grateful to have been a part of the team’s first Super Bowl Championship — something I wanted to help bring to this great city, one way or another. I will always cherish the relationships I have within the building, and it was a privilege to work side-by-side with so many great people. I have put a lot of time in prayer into this decision, and after talking it over with my family and listening to the Lord, I am being called in a different direction as I take the next step in my life and career.

“Although I am leaving my full-time role in football operations, I will always be a part of the Eagles family and the Philadelphia community. I look forward to continuing to work with the organization as a consultant while I also pursue other endeavors that are extremely important to me and my family’s purpose to inspire hope and increase the minds, bodies and souls of so many to come.”

When the Eagles hired Dawkins, it appeared they were grooming him to one day become a General Manager. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out.

“Brian Dawkins will always be a Philadelphia Eagle,” the team said in its statement. “We greatly appreciate all of Brian’s contributions to our football operations department over the last two seasons and we are excited that he will continue to help us going forward. As an NFL Hall of Famer and a Philadelphia Eagles legend, Brian is able to provide valuable perspective and draw on his extensive experience in the NFL while working in our front office. Our doors will always be open to him, and we will support him in anything he does — both professionally and personally — as he continues his post-playing career.”

The five-time All-Pro safety earns induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on August 4.