Brian Hoyer: Brady’s absence no distraction; “great opportunity” to lead team

AP

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t spend any time talking about Tom Brady on Tuesday, saying he’d only talk about players that are attending the team’s offseason workouts.

That group includes Brian Hoyer, who stepped into the role with the first team since rookie Danny Etling is the only other quarterback with the team right now. Belichick said that Hoyer is doing “a great job” and knows the team’s offense “inside and out” after returning to the team last season.

Hoyer didn’t get to run the offense during that span and he said Tuesday that he’s enjoying the chance to be in the spot usually occupied by Brady.

“For sure. I mean, I look at it as a great opportunity,” Hoyer said, via the team. “Obviously to get to know the guys that were here last year a little bit better and obviously get to know the new guys, too. I’ve been in other places where I’ve been the guy that’s responsible for leading, being that guy. So, for me, I come out every day and look at it as a great opportunity to get better.”

Hoyer was asked if he felt Brady’s absence created any distraction for the team as they go through OTAs. Hoyer said it wasn’t “in any way at all” because he’s just focused on his job, which is an answer that shows he knows more than just the way the offense runs in New England.