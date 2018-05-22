Browns sign Antonio Callaway, Chad Thomas

Getty Images

The Browns signed two more draft picks, getting defensive lineman Chad Thomas and receiver Antonio Callaway under contract Tuesday.

Cleveland has signed six of its nine draft choices, previously getting offensive lineman Austin Corbett (second round), linebacker Genard Avery (fifth round), receiver Damion Ratley (sixth round) and defensive back Simeon Thomas (sixth round) under contract.

The Browns made Thomas a third-round pick, the 67th overall selection. He started 33 of the 49 games he played at Miami, making 103 tackles, 11 sacks, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Callaway slid in the draft because of off-field concerns that included Florida suspending him for the 2017 season and a failed drug test at the combine in February. The receiver’s agent said a diluted sample caused the positive test.

Callaway has talent, having caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games at UF, while returning six kickoffs for 176 yards and a score and 54 punts for 653 yards and two touchdowns.