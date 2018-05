Getty Images

The Browns announced they signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates on Tuesday.

Gates is an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi. He made 282 tackles, nine pass breakups, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 49 career games at Ole Miss.

Gates led his team in tackles in three consecutive seasons (2015-17), making him the first Rebel to accomplish the feat since Abdul Jackson (1992-94).