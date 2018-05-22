Carlos Dunlap opts to not attend Bengals OTAs

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is willing to lose $300,000, so he must be hoping for an even bigger payday.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Dunlap has continued his absence from Bengals workouts this offseason, by not volunteering for the first day of voluntary OTAs.

The 29-year-old Dunlap is entering the final year of the six-year, $40.6 million extension he signed in 2013, and he’s due to make $7 million this year.

There has been some discussion about an extension for Dunlap as well as Geno Atkins this offseason, but nothing has happened so far.

Dunlap didn’t attend the earlier workouts, forfeiting a $300,000 workout bonus he could have earned with regular attendance. But that’s a decision he’s making, and we’ll find out when the Bengals hold a mandatory minicamp in mid-June (when he can be fined for an absence) how strongly he feels about working out on his own.