Chargers begin OTAs without Melvin Ingram

Posted by Charean Williams on May 22, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Chargers began organized team activities without defensive end Melvin Ingram, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles News Group reports. There was no word on why Ingram is not attending the voluntary workouts.

“Believe me I know he’s getting ready,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles News Group. “Wherever he’s at, I know he’s getting ready because that’s his makeup. Yeah, I’d like for him to be here with his teammates, but these are voluntary, man.”

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Ingram has kept in touch with defensive line coach Giff Smith.

“Obviously, as a coach, you want everybody here,” Bradley said, via Wang. “But I’ve talked to Melvin about that. There’s a great deal of trust with him, too.”

Chris Landrum, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, got more work in Ingram’s absence.

Ingram, who signed a four-year, $64 million deal with $42 million guaranteed a year ago, has 28 sacks and nine forced fumbles the past three seasons combined. He had 10.5 sacks and 75 pressures last season.

1 responses to “Chargers begin OTAs without Melvin Ingram

  1. Signed contract last year and now missing OTAs as if wanting a new one? Strange deal. Why these guys want to pressure for new contract when they have had a decent Stat Year, but then are upset if after bad stat year the team wants to renegotiate or cut them. Both sides do that all the time. If I could I would develop some sort of automatic income average or penalty to slow both sides down. Perhaps only allow guaranteed contracts with significant penalties to the sides to back out? Not sure, but something needs to change with system.

