Chargers begin OTAs without Melvin Ingram

The Chargers began organized team activities without defensive end Melvin Ingram, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles News Group reports. There was no word on why Ingram is not attending the voluntary workouts.

“Believe me I know he’s getting ready,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles News Group. “Wherever he’s at, I know he’s getting ready because that’s his makeup. Yeah, I’d like for him to be here with his teammates, but these are voluntary, man.”

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Ingram has kept in touch with defensive line coach Giff Smith.

“Obviously, as a coach, you want everybody here,” Bradley said, via Wang. “But I’ve talked to Melvin about that. There’s a great deal of trust with him, too.”

Chris Landrum, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, got more work in Ingram’s absence.

Ingram, who signed a four-year, $64 million deal with $42 million guaranteed a year ago, has 28 sacks and nine forced fumbles the past three seasons combined. He had 10.5 sacks and 75 pressures last season.