Christian Hackenberg: I’m 23, I have a lot of ball ahead of me

AP

Quarterbacks were a top storyline at the start of Jets OTAs on Tuesday as the team had Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Christian Hackenberg on the field for the same practice.

That’s the same order they took their reps, which did little to counter the feeling that Hackenberg is going to end up as the odd man out after spending the last two years watching from the sideline. The 2016 second-round pick has not taken that as a sign that his future in the league is limited.

“All I know is I’m 23 and I have a lot of ball ahead of me. Hell, my career hasn’t even started yet,” Hackenberg said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Hackenberg has spent time this offseason rebuilding his throwing motion and said on Tuesday that he feels he has “a solid foundation from a fundamental standpoint” for the first time in a long time. He said it was frustrating to go through ups and downs the last two years and “not really getting any information from anybody on how to fix” what was wrong.

That’s a curious approach to take with a quarterback drafted with a second-round pick and it joins plenty of other evidence, up to and including Darnold’s addition, that any of that ball Hackenberg has ahead of him is likely to be played elsewhere.