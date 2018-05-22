David Tepper wants to take his time to learn about Carolina

AP

David Tepper walked into his new exclusive club today as one of its richest members.

But he’s not walking in thinking he knows everything.

Tepper — who has seemingly never been afraid of making bold statements — admitted that he wants to wait to learn more about his new market before making big proclamations. Other than stating the obvious (that he had no intention of moving the team), he said he wanted to take his time, when asked about the possibility of taking on minority partners after he paid Jerry Richardson $2.2 billion in cash for the team.

“I do think there’s a great team right now,” Tepper said. “And the biggest thing I can do . . . is that I have a great appreciation for how stupid I am, and sometimes it’s better to do nothing than to do something. I think you want to be very careful and move very carefully when you do anything. . . .

“I’m trying to determine the development I want to have in the community. The more development there is in the community, that might make it more difficult to have minority partners. If you want to have, for instance, an MLS team or something like that – which might some sense if you are in fact in Charlotte – or you do other things, I’m just trying to determine that in the next six weeks.

“If I’m moving someplace and we’re doing this in Carolina, the first thing I care about is winning. The second thing I care about is winning. And the third thing I care about is, . . . you guys are smart. That’s on and off the field. That includes the charity aspect, the community aspect and how we make a community better. You win in a lot of ways, and I don’t like to lose in any way.”

When a man amasses more than an estimated $10 billion dollars, his win-loss record in business matters figures to be pretty good. And while taking over a team that’s gone 192-192-1 (including playoffs) in Richardson’s 23 years in charge, that might be a welcome change.