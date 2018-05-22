Demetrius Harris suspended one game

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t have tight end Demetrius Harris available for their season opener against the Chargers.

The team announced on Tuesday that Harris has been suspended one game by the league. He’ll be able to practice with the team and play in the preseason before serving his suspension.

Harris was arrested in March 2017 for marijuana possession and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor earlier this year. The plea deal called for Harris to spend two days in jail.

Harris joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He caught 18 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and added two more catches in Kansas City’s playoff loss to the Titans.