Deshaun Watson: Knee “feels comfortable” after Tuesday’s practice

AP

There are plenty of boxes to check before the first week of the regular season, but Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filled in a big one on Tuesday.

Watson was on the field and running the Houston offense during 7-on-7 drills during their first OTA practice of the offseason. It was also Watson’s first practice since tearing his ACL last November and he said all felt well after the session came to an end.

“My knee feels [good and] comfortable,” Watson said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “[It was great] to be able to go out there and throw and do some things out there and get the timing down with the receivers. … Just to actually get back out here with the group, with the team, with the whole offense and being able to just get back to the basics of football and build that chemistry and just build that leadership and that trust within each other.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that Watson is “getting better every day” and has improved his football knowledge during his wait to get back on the field. If that should lead to better results than he put up while healthy as a rookie, O’Brien should be overseeing a pretty potent offense in Houston this season.