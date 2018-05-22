Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hoping to continue his career

Getty Images

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie remains a free agent, but the cornerback isn’t ready to retire.

Rodgers-Cromartie hopes to continue his career, telling Josina Anderson of ESPN that he is patiently waiting for a phone call.

“I’m good ya dig,” Rodgers-Cromartie texted to Anderson. “Yea ima play. Teams told me to wait til training camp. I can sign…but I will wait. No rush.”

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, visited Washington after the Giants cut him to free up $6.5 million in cap space.

He played 15 games with the Giants last season, making six starts with 48 tackles and a defensed pass.

In his 10 seasons, Rodgers-Cromartie has made 30 interceptions and 150 pass breakups. A former first-round pick of the Cardinals, he has played for four teams.