Doug Pederson downplays Michael Bennett’s absence from OTAs

Coaches can’t say much when it comes to players skipping offseason workouts. And so they usually don’t. On Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn’t say much about veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett missing the first day of OTAs, as Bennett makes his adjustment to a new franchise.

“I really don’t have any concern going forward with him acclimating himself to the defense,” Pederson told reporters. “You’ve been around long enough to understand Jim [Schwartz’s] style and what we teach, and it fits his strength, and that’s roll off the ball as a D-lineman. So it’s just a matter of getting him in here and getting around his teammates.”

But the thing is he’s not. Pederson was asked whether it relates in any way to the pending assault charge against him.

“No, not at all,” Pederson said. “Again, voluntary program, so nothing about that at all.”

Pederson also said that he expects Bennett to be there at some point. Not in the “you must be here!” sense, presumably.

“I’m not concerned,” Pederson reiterated about Bennett’s absence. “I do expect him here, yes.”

There’s no indication that Bennett isn’t happy with his contract, but he’s due to make only $5.65 million in 2018. Presumably, a sweetener would potentially get him to show up.