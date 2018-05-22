Eagles insist White House invitation won’t divide locker room

Getty Images

The Eagles organization accepted an invitation to the White House, but how many players will go?

Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins already said they wouldn’t attend. Carson Wentz, though, said he tentatively plans on taking the trip.

“I know for me, personally, if the team decides as a whole, most guys want to go or be a part of it, I’ll be attending with them,” the quarterback said, via Rob Ellis of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think it’s just a cool way to receive the honor nationally and be recognized. I don’t personally view it — I know some people do and everyone has their opinion on it — but I don’t view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don’t mess with politics very often.”

Zach Ertz and Brandon Brooks were among the Eagles who said they remain undecided, and while Long and Jenkins reiterated that they will skip the trip, they insist it won’t affect the team’s locker room chemistry.

“As far as teammates, yeah, we all have a choice, so nobody’s judging anybody,” Long said. “It’s an honor to get to go to the White House, and it means something different to everybody else.”