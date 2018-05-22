Falcons work out Kevin Bowen

Getty Images

The Falcons are working out free agent offensive lineman Kevin Bowen on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bowen worked out for the Texans last week.

Bowen, 24, spent last season on Washington’s injured reserve after injuring his ankle. He also spent 2016 on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of East Central in 2016, signing with Washington. Bowen earned All-Great American Conference honors in 2015.