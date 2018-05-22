Giants say Odell Beckham wants to do more at practice than they’ll allow

AP

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has been a regular at Giants workouts this offseason despite early reports that he’d stay away from the team without a new contract.

Those reports indicated Beckham wouldn’t so much as step on the field without an extension, but it hasn’t arrived and Beckham keeps showing up. On Monday, head coach Pat Shurmur even said that Beckham is itching to do more work than the team is willing to allow after last year’s fractured ankle.

“He looks good,” Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “He’s out here moving around, he’s champing at the bit wanting to get out and do more than we’re allowing him to do at this point. But I think we’re just trying to make sure that everything is healed to the fullest before we put him out there.”

Beckham didn’t attend OTAs last year and we’ll see if his presence this time around has been seen as a good sign for the chances of getting a deal done that will keep him on the Giants well beyond this season. The fact that he’s feeling well enough to ramp things up in May also bodes well for his chances of putting together another year like the ones that have positioned him for that big new contract in the first place.