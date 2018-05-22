How important is Tom Brady’s absence from OTAs? To answer that, listen to Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

The sort-of-expected-but-still-jarring absence of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s from Phase 3 of the offseason program has prompted two very different reactions. The crowd who actually thinks “voluntary” workouts are voluntary resent the implicit pressure on Brady or any player for skipping the sessions, under the warped logic that because the workouts aren’t labeled “mandatory,” they’re somehow not important. Others realize what should be obvious: Given a starting quarterback’s role as part player, part coach, anytime the guy occupying the top of the depth chart at the most important position on the field isn’t there, it’s a HUGE deal.

To prove that people should be concerned about Tom Brady’s absence from OTAs, we give you the following quotes. From Tom Brady, in June 2013.

“The truth is, this lays the foundation for the start of training camp and if you have a good training camp, it usually means a good start to the season,” Brady said, via Patriots.com. “A good start to the season leads to good position entering the second half of the season. Everything ends up having some significance to it. You’re not just out here running plays and going through different things that aren’t going to mean anything.

“We’re out here trying to get a lot of things accomplished. I think we have done that, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. It’s really never-ending, especially when you play for Coach Belichick. Especially in practices when the offense goes against the defense, because if the offense makes a play then the defense sucked and if the defense makes a play then the offense sucked so someone is really going to get yelled at on every play.

“There’s always lowlights when we come in on the next day. Even if it was a great offensive play, he’s going to yell at someone on the defense. We’ve become a bit used to that now and that’s part of the learning process and also learning how to play for the Patriots and understand the criticism that you’re getting and hopefully use it constructively so you can improve as a player.”

With even fewer opportunities in the offseason and training camp than there used to be, each and every practice and rep takes on even greater importance. This year, Brady isn’t around to help lay the foundation for training camp that becomes the foundation for the start of the regular season that becomes the foundation for the middle of the regular season that becomes the foundation for the end of the regular season that becomes the foundation for the postseason.

It’s still not clear why he’s absent. Money could be an issue. Frustration over the still-unexplained benching of Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII could be an issue. Fatigue over being constantly yelled at by Belichick, as evidenced by Brady’s quotes from nearly five years ago, could be an issue.

Regardless, his absence won’t help the Patriots win in 2018, and it may help Belichick become more determined to find a quarterback who will be truly all in for 2019.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “How important is Tom Brady’s absence from OTAs? To answer that, listen to Tom Brady

  3. Tommy’s way of sticking it to the man ,,,but the first time ol Tommy Boy has a bad game watch what B.B. does ,,,ahhh take a seat on the bench son ,,you just been trumped by the hoodie !

  5. Brady is reigning league MVP, and back to back AFC Champion. And GOAT. 🙂

    I think he’s earned the benefit of any doubt here.

    Not to mention that he will also be 41 years old for opening week. That’s kind of meaningful.

  7. Times change. That was Brady’s manufactured response 5 years ago. I’m sure he would have had a different answer if asked “ how detrimental will player X’s absence from OTAs be to the team?”

  8. Regardless, his absence won’t help the Patriots win in 2018, and it may help Belichick become more determined to find a quarterback who will be truly all in for 2019

    ARE you For real????? Tom threw for over 500 yards in the super bowl…. he had an MVP year. He is coming off of back to back super bowls, one of which was the greatest comeback in the history of the super bowl.

    And your saying his staying away won’t help them win?? Come on man, Tom Brady is in his 20th year, and he needs a voluntary minicamp???

    Wow are you off base….

  9. He’s got maybe a season left with any effectiveness. He could have more, but he’s too needy. Guys like Manning knew that as their career reached the end, they had to put in more work to stay at the top. Brady is too selfish to see that. It’s a shame.

  12. More players should skip OTAs. Other than a three day minicamp, it’s completely voluntary. Unless a player is on the roster bubble or has workout bonuses in his contract, they don’t need to be there.

  13. Brady seems very me-focused these days. Not like him to be this selfish. I’m afraid the Brady that put the team first is gone for good.

    Then again perhaps it’s understandable as he has given the team a very generous break on his contract over the years and now he feels it’s time to collect what he is due. Who knows.

  17. Can’t stop trying to make something out of this, can you? Took a 5 year old statement and completely ignored the fact that Brady has skipped OTAs 5 times in the past 10 years. It’s not new for veterans to skip OTAs. It’s not even new for Brady or Patriots to skip OTAs.

  18. or maybe his thinking has just evolved and he realized it’s not as important for him to be there as he once thought it was.

  19. Family is also an issue. He has 3 kids and they are getting older.

    Body stamina for a 40+ year old also has to be considered. He can’t necessarily practice for 8 months straight without feeling worn down.

    There’s a huge difference between 40yo Brady with a growing family and 30 something Brady with toddlers @ home.

  21. This could get interesting. It kind of reminds me of the Elway/Shanahan fued. I wouldn’t be shocked if Brady ends up in an executive role with the Patriots after he and Belichick retire.

  22. I can’t wait for the season to start.

    This is attempt 15000 to flame the Patriots and create controversy. And the media wonders why people don’t think they’re journalists. It’s all gossip.

    It’s 2018. Not 2013. Tom is 40. Certainly nearing the end. If the compromise to keep playing 2 or 3 more years is to spend more off season home, so be it. Nobody questions his work ethic. He’ll be in the best shape possible. He’s hosted workouts with his receivers to help lay the foundation for training camp. He’s not ignoring teammates and sitting on his butt.

    I’ll check back tomorrow to see the next daily fictional piece on the Patriots.

  23. He has put his ass on the line and put more on his shoulders for that organization.

    Have they done the same for him?

  24. You’ll take any opportunity to slide Butler’s name in an article, huh?

    Fact is, the SB is over and Butler is gone. At least you got a few clicks…

  27. The guy has a clock in his personal gym that counts down to the Super Bowl every year. He keeps complete binders in his house for every season so he can go back and review them for more motivation, including his Deflategate suspension letter. Last year he even took down the Madden Curse, winning league MVP after featuring on the cover of the “GOAT Edition” and then releasing videos where he walked around wearing a protective bubble to taunt it. He doesn’t care about your beliefs or superstitions, he simply is the greatest that has ever been.

  28. The Dynasty has run its course.

    There will be so many people in this world, that will rejoice at the decline of the Patriots.

    I know I will.

    🙂

  31. .
    A reasonable person could make the case that Brady’s last two seasons were his best. If he’s setting his own schedule and the Patriots are still going to the Super Bowl, why tamper with success?
    .

  32. daddeeo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:24 am
    Blah Blah Blah. Or should I say controversy controversy controversy. Everything is a reality show now.

    TB = GOAT

    —————————————————————————
    Hahahahaha…are you one of the 47 Patriot fans that existed in the entire world before 2000? You guys are clowns. Bandwagon riders at their best. Another Pats fan who thinks Andre Tippett was tennis player and not an All-Pro LB. Current Patriot “fans” make late 90’s “Yankees” fans look good.

  33. Regardless, his absence won’t help the Patriots win in 2018, and it may help Belichick become more determined to find a quarterback who will be truly all in for 2019.

    ———-

    Voluntary. It’s irrelevant.

  34. Edward Halverson says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:44 am
    The Dynasty has run its course.
    There will be so many people in this world, that will rejoice at the decline of the Patriots.
    I know I will.

    ————

    You do know that the Patriots didn’t win the Super Bowl for 10 years there. It’s not their first rodeo dealing with issues. You may just want to wait until they play a few games before you condemn them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!