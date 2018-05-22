Jadeveon Clowney still rehabbing knee as Texans start OTAs

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney‘s knee rehab is keeping him out of the start of the team’s organized team activities, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney underwent arthroscopic surgery after the season, forcing him to withdraw from the Pro Bowl. He sought a second medical opinion from Dr. James Andrews this offseason, per Wilson, but Clowney’s medical outlook is “positive.”

Defensive end J.J. Watt (leg) and running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) were among the team’s other injured players not practicing Tuesday.

Clowney, 25, has made 15.5 sacks and three forced fumbles the past two seasons to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl honors. The Texans and Clowney’s agent have expressed a mutual desire to sign Clowney to a long-term deal.

He is scheduled to make $12.31 million in base salary this season on the fifth-year option.