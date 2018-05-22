Jerry Richardson to make one last appearance as owner today

Getty Images

Panthers owner-for-a-few-more-hours Jerry Richardson is expected to make an appearance today.

Disgraced by recent allegations of workplace misconduct, Richardson hasn’t been spotted during the sale of his team to David Tepper, but he’s kept a low profile in recent years anyway.

Accoording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he’s scheduled to address the owners one final time before they vote to approve the sale at their meeting in Atlanta.

The 81-year-old Richardson was once one of the most powerful owners in the league, a close confidante (if not patron) of commissioner Roger Goodell. But he was on the wrong side of the league’s efforts to get back to Los Angeles.

He was pushing for a joint stadium in Carson for the Chargers and Raiders, a very old-NFL move which fell by the wayside for bigger new-money deals in Inglewood by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, and eventually the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

Losing that power struggle to a new guard of owners was part of the reason, along with his health, that he backed away from most league business in recent years. He stepped aside from all his committee assignments, and only showed up at the May meeting in 2016 because it was in Charlotte, as he had skipped league business for most of the last five years.

Richardson had a heart transplant in February 2009. He’s about to pocket $2.2 billion in cash as part of Tepper’s bid. At some point after that, the league will likely wrap up its investigation into the activity that triggered the sale, which included allegations of sexual and racial harassment.