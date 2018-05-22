Jets trade Christian Hackenberg to Raiders for seventh-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 22, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
The Christian Hackenberg era has come to an end for the Jets, after zero games played.

Hackenberg has been traded to the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The Jets took Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, so to settle for a seventh-round pick for him now is a major disappointment. But realistically, it was never going to work for Hackenberg with the Jets: He looked bad in preseason action and the practices that were open to the public, and with Sam Darnold now in town, there was zero chance of Hackenberg ever emerging as the Jets’ starter.

Can he do anything in Oakland? Raiders coach Jon Gruden was a fan of Hackenberg’s coming out of Penn State, saying before the 2016 draft that Hackenberg should be a first-round pick. So Gruden may think Hackenberg has a chance.

In Oakland, Hackenberg will be competing for a backup spot behind Derek Carr. Perhaps Gruden can help him develop into a starter some day. That day is likely a long way away, but at least he has a coach who likes his potential now that he’s a Raider. With the Jets, the Hackenberg experiment was doomed to failure.

14 responses to “Jets trade Christian Hackenberg to Raiders for seventh-round pick

  2. Nice to see him finally get a shot. Jets never gave him a real chance, even when he outshined Petty/McCown they never even tried him out. For a cost that low I’m definitely taking a shot on him, if he can unlock that freshman season at PSU when he played flawlessly in an NFL system, this is a steal.

    Obviously there’s an incredibly low floor and he probably won’t pan out, but at least he’ll get a fair shot in Oakland. The Jets were far too dysfunctional to even try.

  3. All he has to do is beat out EJ Manuel. If he can’t do that he should get CFL contact info from Johnny Manziel.

  6. Lolz thought the headline said “Jets trade Hackenberg for Seven Up” when I first read it.

    He has to be worth at least a few cases of a soft drink right?

  8. It’s obvious Gruden is not sold on Connor Cook. At the worst, Hackenberg provides some QB competition between Cook and Manuel. If he doesn’t make the roster, you lose nothing. If he beats out Manuel and/or Cook for the backup job, you lose a 7th, but improve your QB room. And he’s available to flip for future pick consideration down the road (the original plan with Cook). It’s a win win for the Raiders.

  9. Hmmmm

    I will predict Pats fans will celebrate the ineptitude of the Jets here

    Yet

    Soon enough, on another article, they will tout the prowess of the AFC East over the years, and deny that they have benefited from a cakewalk schedule every year since 2002.

    Cool

  10. I know it’s not that nuts to take a bit of a flyer on a QB in the 2nd round, but this guy’s horrendous accuracy issues made this a bad pick from second one.

  11. And so the Hackenberg era ends. What, I wonder, will Jets fans remember of this time? Will they recall the day he was drafted, the day he was traded, or any of the days in between? Will kids someday dig out the Hackenberg jerseys they bought in 2016? Will anyone even remember he was a Jet?

  12. Awesome so when Carr gets injured by week 6 Raiders have a QB. So happy this guys in our division

  13. At least this kid will get a shot. He had zero chance with the Jets. Yes, maybe he was drafted too high, but with what the Jets rolled out on the field the last two seasons, one would think at some point they would have given him a start or at least “mop up” duty.

  14. If anything, this is a signal that they are committing to Bridgewater after seeing him fully active in the offseason program. He’s definitely in the mix for the starting job.

