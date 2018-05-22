Khalil Mack remains away from Raiders as OTAs begin

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack has not been taking part in the team’s voluntary work all offseason and nothing changed with the start of OTAs on Tuesday.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal passes along word that the Raiders took the field to kick off this phase of their offseason work without Mack in attendance. There had been no sign that Mack was planning to show for the OTAs.

There’s also been no word of progress toward the new contract that Mack is looking for as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Word in April was that Mack is looking for some $65 million in guarantees in a new deal and General Manager Reggie McKenzie said all conversations about a deal have been positive, but that hasn’t been enough to push the two sides to an agreement.

The Raiders will hold their only mandatory offseason practices at minicamp next month. That and the start of training camp are shaping up as possible inflection points in Mack’s push for a new contract before the start of the 2018 season.