Michael Bennett and Darren Sproles absent as Eagles start OTAs

Getty Images

The Eagles have their first Organized Team Activity of the offseason on Monday and a couple of veteran members of the team aren’t on hand for the voluntary practice.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that defensive lineman Michael Bennett and running back Darren Sproles are the only two players who opted not to report for the next phase of offseason work.

It’s Bennett’s first offseason with the team after being acquired in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason, but Pederson said they’ve spoken and isn’t concerned about the veteran being ready for the season. Pederson added that he expects Bennett for some of the 10 OTA practices and that his absence is not related to the indictment he faces in Houston.

Sproles re-signed with the team in late April and would likely be pretty limited if he were at practice after tearing his ACL last September, which may be part of the reason why Pederson was similarly unconcerned about his absence on Tuesday.