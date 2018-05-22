Mike Evans wants to improve his yards after the catch

Getty Images

Mike Evans had a fourth 1,000-yard season in his fourth season. It doesn’t mean he was happy with it.

The Buccaneers receiver had a career-low 1,001 yards and scored only five touchdowns, calling 2017 “maybe my second-worst” season.

“I don’t know what it was. I guess my awareness wasn’t where it should have been,” Evans said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve just got to work on it more in practice and get more reps at it.”

Evans wants to improve his yards after the catch. Only 169 of Evans 1,321 receiving yards in 2016 came after the catch. It ranked as the second-worst in the NFL among players with more than 25 catches. In 2017, Evans had only 115 yards after the catch, with his 1.62-yard average after the catch ranking behind only Jason Witten among players with 25 receptions.

“I think last year was my worst year in YAC,” Evans said. “I’ve got another hurdle to jump over, and I think I’ll be much better this year. I’ve got to do better in that category, and I think if I do, I’ll be the most complete receiver.”