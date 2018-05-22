Myles Garrett wants more playing time in his second season

Getty Images

As the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a promising rookie season. But he got off to a slow start, missing the first four games, coming in off the bench in the next two, and playing just under 50 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps for the season.

This year, Garrett wants things to be different.

Garrett says he’s working on his conditioning with the specific goal of being able to remain fresh into the fourth quarter even if he plays every snap on defense.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I can be out there and make plays, create turnovers,” Garrett told the Akron Beacon Journal.

Garrett played 52 of 59 snaps in Week 17, and he said he’s hoping to play about that much every week this season.

“The last game of the season, I was going most of the game,” Garrett said. “I think I took five, maybe 10 plays off. That’s my goal — to be on the field as much as possible, so I can make as big of an impact as possible.”

Garrett said he felt relieved when the Browns didn’t draft defensive end Bradley Chubb, because he saw that as evidence that the team is ready for him to get a big workload. If Garrett stays healthy, he should have a very big second season.