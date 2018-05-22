Norv Turner thinks he can make Cam Newton more accurate

Getty Images

Cam Newton has already been good at football. His new offensive coordinator thinks he can make him something he hasn’t been — efficient.

Longtime offensive coordinator Norv Turner said he likes what he’s seen from the former MVP so far this offseason, and thinks he can help him become more accurate.

Newton has accomplished great things without ever being described as a precision passer. He’s topped 60.0 percent completions once in his career (2013) and has a 58.5 career percentage.

“I see Cam as a guy that can be in the mid- to high-60s in the completion percentage,” Turner said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

The Panthers moved into phase three of OTAs this week, which allows Newton to do more 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work against teammates. But through the individual work Turner has been able to do, he has been impressed. And he walked in the door with a high opinion of his new quarterback already.

“To me, Cam is one of the three or four — if not THE hardest — guys to defend in the league,” Turner said. “Coaches spend extra time when they play against Cam Newton because he can beat you in so many different ways.

“Our intention is to expand on those things that he can do well and things he may not have been exposed to yet.”

It helps that they brought in some more help for him this offseason, beyond upgrading from Mike Shula to Turner. They remade their receivers room for a threadbare bunch in last year’s playoffs, adding veterans Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright and using their first-round pick on D.J. Moore. Coupled with extending tight end Greg Olsen and signing a 1,000-yard running back in C.J. Anderson to complement Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are suddenly deeper at the skill positions than they’ve been in some time.

Now they just have to adapt those pieces to Newton’s particular gifts, if they want to fulfill Turner’s goal.