Paul Worrilow carted off at Eagles practice

Practices during the OTA phase of offseason workouts aren’t full contact, but injuries can still happen and the Eagles got a reminder of that on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports from Philadelphia, linebacker Paul Worrilow has been carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury. Worrilow went down after colliding with another defender during a 7-on-7 drill and members of the medical staff put an air cast on his knee before he was taken for further evaluation.

Worrilow signed a one-year contract with the Eagles this offseason. Worrilow spent last season with the Lions, making eight starts in 13 appearances and finishing the year with 20 tackles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons.

Joe Walker, Corey Nelson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry and LaRoy Reynolds are others looking for depth spots in the Eagles linebacking corps this offseason.