Raiders president says concerns about Las Vegas as sports host are moot as team pursues NFL Draft

Getty Images

The Raiders are hopeful to bring major NFL events and not just their franchise to Las Vegas when the team relocated to southern Nevada in 2020.

Las Vegas is one of several cities vying to host the NFL Draft in the coming years. The league is set to vote on host sites for the draft in 2019 and 2020 during the upcoming league meetings beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. With the Raiders set to move into a new stadium in 2020 and the Vegas Golden Knights being wildly successful in their first season in the NFL, earning a spot in the upcoming Stanley Cup Final, Raiders team president Marc Badain believes concerns about Las Vegas’ ability to be a strong host for events of major sports leagues is no longer relevant.

“I think (the league is) excited about the opportunity, whether it happens in ‘19 or ‘20 or even beyond that,” Raiders president Marc Badain said. via Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think they understand what this market can do, what this market can deliver on.

“In addition to all the other events that have gone here over the years, they’ve seen what’s going on with the hockey team, the Golden Knights. So I think all of those questions about Las Vegas’ ability to be a good host or to be a sports city are in the rearview mirror.”

The 2019 NFL Draft is expected to be heading to Nashville. Super Bowls have been scheduled out through the 2022 season and Glendale, Ariz., and New Orleans are expected to be awarded the game for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Las Vegas may not get its chance to host one of the events for a while yet, but it’s clear the Raiders want to make their upcoming new home one of the prime destinations for the league.