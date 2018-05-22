Rams rookie RB John Kelly pleads guilty to marijuana charge

Getty Images

Rams rookie running back John Kelly settled a criminal case in Tennessee on Tuesday.

Kelly was arrested along with then-University of Tennessee teammate Will Ignont after police found marijuana in their car during a traffic stop last October. Kelly was driving the car and, per the Knoxville News Sentinel, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor possession charge in Knoxville on Tuesday.

Kelly received judicial diversion in exchange for the plea and will have the conviction expunged from his record if he remains out of trouble during a one-year probationary period. Ignont had a possession of drug paraphernalia charge dismissed.

The Rams, who were aware of the well-publicized arrest, selected Kelly in the sixth round of the draft and he’ll be looking for a role behind Todd Gurley during his rookie season.