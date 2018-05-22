Rams WR Josh Reynolds recovering from torn labrum

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds played in every game as a rookie, including the Wild Card loss to the Falcons that ended the season for the NFC West champions.

Reynolds hurt his shoulder on special teams in that game and revealed on Monday that he needed surgery to repair a torn labrum. That’s led to a lot of time at the Rams facility, although it hasn’t been exactly the way he expected it to play out.

“That’s a blessing and a curse at the same time,” Reynolds said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star. “You don’t have your full offseason. But then you have more time to get focused and get to work.”

Reynolds played just over 27 percent of the offensive snaps for the Rams last year and caught 11 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Once healthy, the 2017 fourth-rounder be working for snaps behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp this year.