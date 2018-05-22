Report: Eagles release Mychal Kendricks

AP

It was not a good day for Philadelphia linebackers.

Paul Worrilow was carted off during Tuesday’s practice with an apparent knee injury. Now comes word that the Eagles will move on from Mychal Kendricks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team has released Kendricks.

It was not an unexpected move as Kendricks was scheduled to count $7.6 million against the cap in 2018 with a base salary of $5.9 million. The Eagles signed former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson, who has only a $1.6 million cap hit, to take Kendricks’ spot.

Kendricks, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, shouldn’t be without a job long.

He filled in at middle linebacker last season when Jordan Hicks was injured and played 726 snaps. He had 77 tackles, two sacks and six pass breakups in 15 games with 13 starts.

In his six years, he has played 85 games with 74 starts.