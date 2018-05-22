Report: Eagles turned down trade with Browns, who offered 35th pick for Nick Foles

The Browns wanted Nick Foles, offering the 35th overall pick to the Eagles for the Super Bowl LII MVP, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports. The Eagles presented the deal to Foles, who said he would prefer to remain in Philadelphia.

That started the dominoes falling another way.

The Eagles reworked Foles’ deal, giving him a $2 million bonus and incentives that allow him to earn up to $14 million. He also now has a mutual option to remain in Philadelphia in 2019.

The spurned Browns turned to Plan B, sending a third-round pick to the Bills for Tyrod Taylor. Cleveland then drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall choice.

The Eagles still could trade Foles before the October 30 deadline if Carson Wentz has returned to form. Philadelphia’s starting quarterback was on the practice field Tuesday, although he didn’t participate in team activities as he continues to rehab his left knee.

Wentz’s goal is to start the September 6 season opener against the Falcons.

5 responses to “Report: Eagles turned down trade with Browns, who offered 35th pick for Nick Foles

  5. nick koch says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:07 pm
    I have a feeling that this season will not be what The Eagles have in mind

    ————————-

    You dont have a feeling, you HOPE its not what the Eagles have in mind. Its what all immature football fans do. They hope so much they almost make themselves believe what they want. Its rather sad to be honest.

    Here is what is likely to happen… The Eagles will be a very good team, most likely making the playoffs, probably winning the division, and challenging for another superbowl. Whether they are successful in repeating remains to be seen but they are a pretty safe lock in being a playoff team next year.

    But you know… don’t let common sense get in the way of your feelings lol.

