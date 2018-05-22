Report: Eagles turned down trade with Browns, who offered 35th pick for Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Browns wanted Nick Foles, offering the 35th overall pick to the Eagles for the Super Bowl LII MVP, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports. The Eagles presented the deal to Foles, who said he would prefer to remain in Philadelphia.

That started the dominoes falling another way.

The Eagles reworked Foles’ deal, giving him a $2 million bonus and incentives that allow him to earn up to $14 million. He also now has a mutual option to remain in Philadelphia in 2019.

The spurned Browns turned to Plan B, sending a third-round pick to the Bills for Tyrod Taylor. Cleveland then drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall choice.

The Eagles still could trade Foles before the October 30 deadline if Carson Wentz has returned to form. Philadelphia’s starting quarterback was on the practice field Tuesday, although he didn’t participate in team activities as he continues to rehab his left knee.

Wentz’s goal is to start the September 6 season opener against the Falcons.