Report: Hunter Henry tore his ACL on Tuesday

If the initial report about Hunter Henry‘s knee injury is correct, the Chargers may have to rethink their farewell to Antonio Gates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Henry tore his ACL during Tuesday’s OTA practice. A second opinion is coming on Wednesday, but the Chargers will have to start thinking about other plans when that’s the first opinion.

Henry was reportedly not touched before getting hurt while running during a drill. Henry, a 2016 second-round pick, caught 45 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns last year and has 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

He ended last season on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney and that injury opened the door for more playing time for Gates. It looked like they would be his final games as a member of the team as the team said goodbye to him in April, but Gates reportedly wants to keep playing and it seems inevitable that the team will be asked about a change of heart if Henry’s initial diagnosis holds.

Virgil Green, Braedon Bowman, Sean Culkin, Cole Hunt and Ben Johnson are the other tight ends on the Chargers roster at the moment.