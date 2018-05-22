Report: Owners discussing 15-yard penalties for kneeling during anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on May 22, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
NFL owners continue to discuss how to handle player protests during the national anthem. Do they allow each team to make its own decision? Do they keep all players in the locker room during the national anthem? Do they require all players to stand? Do they do nothing?

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, owners also are discussing whether to leave it up to the home team whether teams come out for the anthem but with a caveat: Teams could be assessed 15-yard penalties for players kneeling.

The reaction to the idea on social media was both brisk and negative.

Owners have talked about the issue since the end of the season. They will continue to discuss it, with a resolution not expected Tuesday, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Some owners, including Jerry Jones, have remained firm in their belief that all players should stand for the national anthem. The Cowboys are one of only a handful of teams that have not had a player kneel during the anthem.

“Everyone knows my position on that,” Jones said two weeks ago. “And so we’ll give the kind of sensitivity and thought and discussion that it deserves, and we’ll come up with a league-wide, going forward, position. But I reiterate that everybody knows where I stand on it.”

36 responses to “Report: Owners discussing 15-yard penalties for kneeling during anthem

  2. 5 yards for sticking your tongue out at someone
    10 Yards for giving the evil-eye
    Ejection for hurting someone’s feelings..

    Do Millennial’s have to ruin everything?

  3. This is a painfully stupid idea and anyone who supports it should be thrown out of the league

  5. Players can do what they want on their own time, but when you are at your job you have to do what your boss says. If you don’t like it then don’t work there.

  6. This is ridiculous. There have to be dozens of items in the CBA that owners and players can change to allow a new one that forbids kneeling and make this all go away.

    A team that has been around forever and in a large market just wont the super bowl for the first time in forever and we are still talking more about this crap subject.

  10. I personally wouldn’t consider protesting by kneeling during the anthem, but punishing someone’s right (as confirmed by the NFL and the CBA) with a penalty on the field doesn’t seem right.

  13. Why are we letting this illegitimate, foreign-hostile-government-crime-lord installed, traitor influence our GREATEST freedom? PLEASE someone. Explain to me why this traitor is overriding our greatest freedom?

  14. The NBA mandates ALL their players stand for the Anthem. It is a no-brainer decision that the NFL do the same, but the Commissioner is a man of very limited intellect so who knows what will happen.

  17. If they don’t like it, leave the country. I’m sure the CFL will take them. If you want to kneel, go for it, but you better be doing something about it on your dime and your time.

  21. Reading all the news from the NFL had me looking at my calendar. I was convinced it was April the First today!!!!

    Sadly it seems I was dreaming. You cannot make this stuff up its ridiculous

  22. Just when this story starts to fade away these genius owners insist on bringing it back to life.

  23. Gotta force grown men to stand up for a song that you’re getting paid millions and millions of dollars to even be singing in the first place!

    What a bunch of fake patriot BS

  24. “If they don’t like it, leave the country. I’m sure the CFL will take them. If you want to kneel, go for it, but you better be doing something about it on your dime and your time.”

    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    This makes no sense… sorry. Btw, Canada is a wonderful place

  25. “If they don’t like it, leave the country. ”

    Ie if I disagree with you exercising your constitutional rights then get out of here. They said the same thing to the Viet Nam War protestors who turned out to be right years later when Robert Macnamara admitted that the government was well aware they sent those kids to die there knowing full well they would never win that war.

    I’m a 59 year old white guy but I can see plainly the discrimination not just against African Americans and other minorities, but also against the poor in general is very common here. Egged on constantly by the fascist in chief.

  27. chiefsfolife says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:23 pm
    Yeah…why pay respect to the country that’s provided you everything you possess and the opportunity to get it.
    —-
    “If you’re black, America’s like the uncle that paid your way through college — but molested you.” –Chris Rock

  28. What exactly is social justice? there is not a universal standard nor is their any way to rate the standard and how it’s being improved. tis exactly why the country is divided on it and will be forever.

  32. Roger Goodell: “Well, I don’t think there’s anyway we could’ve handled the kneeling issue any worse than we did last year…”

    Owners: “Hold our Scotches…”

  33. Given the high unpopularity of Trump, the forthcoming blue wave in the November elections, and the impending impeachment of Trump for collusion with the Russians, the NFL needs to see how the wind is blowing and instead honor players for their social activism instead of robbing them of their livelihood. I am tired of Trump and the NFL needs to stand up to that bully.

  34. My god. I can’t believe I live somewhere where people are dumb enough to care about this so much. This is just idiotic. Forced patriotism is the opposite of freedom, you bozos. If you choose to revere man-made, unnatural entities like governments, knock yourself out. Maybe artificially-gained comfort and safety supersede adhering to the natural order of life to you and you don’t want to live the lives nature intended for us. I selectively cherrypick those indulgences myself too at times, hand up. But I keep a lid on the crazy and don’t acknowledge anything not made by nature as a governing body. No other species on the planet thinks there’s such a thing as America, Canada, North Korea, Russia, wherever. There’s just land until you hit water. Those are the borders I acknowledge. Otherwise, you’re basically claiming that humans own the world and everything else just lives in it, and if you can’t see where that’s certifiably insane, buddy, there’s no saving you, you’re too far gone.

    My question to all of you: why in the world does this matter to you so much? Literally nobody is physically harmed by these actions. Not one iota. Supposed “disrespect” causes ZERO harm, even though everyone involved is shouting from the rooftops that that’s not at all what it’s about, yet you feel the right to tell these men what their own words and actions mean, and that is CRAZY. Be an individual, you do not owe your existence to anyone but your parents. There’s such a thing as having TOO MUCH respect, particularly when it comes to authority figures you never asked for who are living, breathing humans no better than you or I. Nothing in the world blows my mind as much as the vast majority of people agreeing to voluntarily live that way. Just absolutely insane, yet they’d probably try to tell you I’M the crazy one. Just lmao.

  35. [quote]mikejune says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm
    If you’re against kneeling, you’re against freedom. There is no way around it[/quote]

    No, I’m for freedom to kneel, and I’m also for each team’s right to penalize players for doing so.

    That way, everyone gets to express how they feel.

  36. When I wear my employers uniform, and I am engaged in the work I get paid to do as a representative of my employer’s business, and I choose to express my own personal political views while on the clock, and those views result in a negative impact on my employers business, I expect to be disciplined, and if I continue to do it, I expect to be fired. I don’t see what is so hard to understand about that, but judging by the thumbs up/down on prior posts, a significant number of fans here feel like you should be able to do kind of thing on your employers dime, and trade on your employers reputation, and put their business in jeopardy. Sign of the times I guess.

