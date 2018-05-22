Report: Owners discussing 15-yard penalties for kneeling during anthem

Getty Images

NFL owners continue to discuss how to handle player protests during the national anthem. Do they allow each team to make its own decision? Do they keep all players in the locker room during the national anthem? Do they require all players to stand? Do they do nothing?

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, owners also are discussing whether to leave it up to the home team whether teams come out for the anthem but with a caveat: Teams could be assessed 15-yard penalties for players kneeling.

The reaction to the idea on social media was both brisk and negative.

Owners have talked about the issue since the end of the season. They will continue to discuss it, with a resolution not expected Tuesday, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Some owners, including Jerry Jones, have remained firm in their belief that all players should stand for the national anthem. The Cowboys are one of only a handful of teams that have not had a player kneel during the anthem.

“Everyone knows my position on that,” Jones said two weeks ago. “And so we’ll give the kind of sensitivity and thought and discussion that it deserves, and we’ll come up with a league-wide, going forward, position. But I reiterate that everybody knows where I stand on it.”