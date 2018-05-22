Report: Paul Worrilow tore his ACL

Getty Images

Eagles linebacker Paul Worrilow was carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice with an air cast on his left knee and the diagnosis is a bad one for the recent addition to the Philly roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Worrilow has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The injury would knock him out for the entire season.

The injury was part of an eventful day at linebacker for the Eagles. The team also released six-year starter Mychal Kendricks, which leaves them with Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Joe Walker, Corey Nelson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry and LaRoy Reynolds at linebacker.

Worrilow signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason. He spent last season with the Lions and was a member of the Falcons for his first four NFL seasons.