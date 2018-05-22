Report: Terrelle Pryor dealing with another ankle injury

Getty Images

Among the players taking part in the first OTA of the Jets offseason is wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who missed all of last season with a neck injury.

Enunwa isn’t wearing a helmet, so he’s still limited but being on the field is a step up from what Terrelle Pryor is up to on Tuesday. Pryor, who signed with the Jets in March, is not taking part in practice and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the wideout is recovering from an ankle injury.

Pryor’s 2017 season with Washington also ended because of an ankle injury and he required surgery to repair it before he hit the market as a free agent. Pryor’s lone season in D.C. was largely a bust as he caught just 20 passes in nine games after a 77-catch/1,007-yard 2016 season with the Browns.

Enunwa’s return and Pryor’s signing added to the depth at receiver for the Jets. They also have Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse back after solid 2017 seasons and round out the group with Chad Hansen, ArDarius Stewart, Devin Smith, Andre Roberts and Charone Peake.