Ryan Tannehill will participate in Dolphins OTAs

AP

The Dolphins’ season went sideways last year when Ryan Tannehill‘s knee wasn’t as ready as they thought it was.

They did not respond by laying in a Plan B this offseason, so the good news seems to be that Tannehill is well.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tannehill will participate in today’s OTAs, and won’t be limited after last year’s ACL surgery.

The Dolphins were linked with a number of options at the position this offseason, but they didn’t draft one, and they let veteran backup Matt Moore walk in free agency (where he remains).

They have an odd lot of backups at the moment, with Brock Osweiler and David Fales and Bryce Petty duking it out for the honor of being second in line. And writing that sentence makes you realize how important it is for Tannehill to be physically prepared for 16 games.