Say farewell to the three-point stance

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when football fans finally are waking up to the demise of the kickoff, another football staple is about the go the way of the Stegosaurus. And a game that many regard as a dinosaur could soon be extinct, at least as we know it.

With the NFL finally admitting what some suspected for the past two months — the new helmet rule does apply to offensive and defensive linemen — the three-point stance inevitably will be gone. And the NFL will have gotten rid of it without actually getting rid of it.

That may be news to some of the people on the inside. Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the Competition Committee, said recently on PFT Live that the three-point stance won’t be going away “in our lifetime.” But as coaches like Payton adjust to the interpretation that finally was unveiled on Tuesday, they’ll realize that the three-point stance has become an invitation to violate the new helmet rule.

He’s got to get his head up,” NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron said Tuesday regarding offensive linemen.

The only way to keep his head up is to never put it down. The three-point stance comes from the ability to fire out and slam into the opponent. With linemen in such close quarters, it will be impossible for an offensive lineman to blast forward into a defensive lineman without potentially hitting the opponent with a helmet that necessarily is low.

Again, this likely surprised people like Payton. When I asked him earlier this month whether the new helmer rule will alter the between-the-tackles running game, Payton said, “I don’t think a lot. I think you know working a coach up, guys that are pulling. But I don’t think it’s going to change much at all.”

With offensive linemen now obligated to get their heads up when blasting forward at the same, it’s going to change a lot. It’s going to change to the point where it’s not recognizable.

And it’s going to open the door for someone to start a football league that will play games not in the spring but during football season — and that will play football not like the NFL is hell bent on playing it but like football used to be played.

10 responses to “Say farewell to the three-point stance

  4. .
    I really think I had enough… ITS A VIOLENT SPORT…
    but why even play it, just have the 2 QB’s come out and flip a coin.

    4 out 7 correct guesses wins the game.
    Of course there must be a 20 minute wait between each flip so the stadium can make money selling stuff and commercials can be run.

  8. The play of football will be just awful this year. Way too many rule changes for players to become accustomed to in one off season. My days of watching this sport are coming to an end. Linemen will now have to learn their craft all over, yea that won’t effect play. Throw in the fact they can’t even practice the first 8 games will look like peewee football.

    The quality of play is the #1 reason there is a decline in this sport.

  9. Errrrrr…. The past few years WE THE FANS been Sayn FAREWELL to NFL FOOTBALL! 20 years from now I PROMISE you it will be RICH players and even RICHER owners playing two hand touch flag football and the new generation wouldn’t know other wise.
    CRAZY these kids today play GAMES 24/7 NON STOP about guns killings army mercenaries and head shots BUT NEED the NFL to be Two Hand Touch BELOW MY WAIST! SMFH!

    MODS BRO”S I know that you cant post this but I just wanted to say it out loud for the MOD’S and myself..

