Steelers sign third-rounder Chukwuma Okorafor

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers have another one of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

The team announced on Tuesday that third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor has agreed to a four-year deal. The offensive tackle was one of two third-round picks by the Steelers this year. Quarterback Mason Rudolph was also drafted in that round and joins first-round safety Terrell Edmunds as unsigned picks in Pittsburgh.

“He is a guy that is going to fit what we are looking for,” Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak said, via the team. “He can play right or left tackle. Great size, great strength. I am excited about the opportunity to work with him. I am excited to add someone of his caliber, someone who has a chance to grow, improve.”

Okorafor was born in Nigeria and didn’t play football until high school. He wound up as an Outland Trophy finalist after his final season at Western Michigan.

1 responses to “Steelers sign third-rounder Chukwuma Okorafor

  1. This will be an interesting guy to watch
    So far Muchchak has turned a 7th round pick into a good, starting caliber LT (kelvin Beachum). He then took a UDFA Dlineman and turned him into a good starting caliber LT (Al Villanueva). He took an UDFA and turned him into a quality backup interior lineman (BJ Finney). He took another UDFA and made him into a quality swing tackle who is projected as a starting RT for the Browns (Chris Hubbard). Now he has another high ceiling project to take and make into a quality tackle. I’m not going to doubt his ability to do it.

