Steelers sign third-rounder Chukwuma Okorafor

Getty Images

The Steelers have another one of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

The team announced on Tuesday that third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor has agreed to a four-year deal. The offensive tackle was one of two third-round picks by the Steelers this year. Quarterback Mason Rudolph was also drafted in that round and joins first-round safety Terrell Edmunds as unsigned picks in Pittsburgh.

“He is a guy that is going to fit what we are looking for,” Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak said, via the team. “He can play right or left tackle. Great size, great strength. I am excited about the opportunity to work with him. I am excited to add someone of his caliber, someone who has a chance to grow, improve.”

Okorafor was born in Nigeria and didn’t play football until high school. He wound up as an Outland Trophy finalist after his final season at Western Michigan.