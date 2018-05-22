Teddy Bridgewater taking part in Jets OTAs

May 22, 2018
Jets coach Todd Bowles said early this month that he wasn’t sure how full a participant quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be during the Organized Team Activity phase of the team’s offseason program.

Bowles added that he wanted to see Bridgewater “out there throwing and competing” with everyone else and things got off to a good start on that front Tuesday. According to multiple reports from Jets practice, Bridgewater, who has only played a handful of plays since injuring his knee in August 2016, followed Josh McCown in quarterback drills with first-round pick Sam Darnold going third in the order.

Bridgewater continued to work in team drills, so it seems like any limitations are minor ones at this point in the schedule.

Several of those reports include video of Bridgewater dropping back and throwing passes and he looks smooth enough doing it, although that’s the bare minimum you’d expect during a May practice conducted at a comfortable pace. If Bridgewater should continue to look good as things ramp up, it will make for a more interesting quarterback competition this summer.

10 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater taking part in Jets OTAs

  2. If Teddy can demonstrate that he’s reasonably healthy in training camp, I think it’s likely the Jets will trade him to a team that needs a good backup option for a conditional draft pick. With all the quarterback injuries there are every year, I’d be surprised if he didn’t play somewhere this year.

  4. A future coach, a reclamination project and a high floor low ceiling walk into a building. Where are we? Jets OTAs. McCown will be a great coach. He is probably the least physically talented starting QB in the league this year. He has maximized his talent. It will be interesting to see how Teddy fits in. His style of play is very different than the other two

  8. I just don’t see Bridgewater sticking with the Jets this season with Darnold being the future, and McCown the known veteran that they trust to handle things now. If Teddy plays well enough, he may get traded, but I think it’s more likely he gets released so he can go to a team where he might have a future. The worst thing that could happen to him is to be stuck as the third QB on any team’s depth chart.

  9. The Jets went from having no legit QB answers to having the “Heir apparent”(Sam)+ a Possible starter(Teddy)+ A suitable bridge QB(Mccown). Talk about going after and addressing a position of need. I hope they manage it well they are primed to possibly right the proverbial ship if they do. Time will tell

  10. The Jets will continue to release positive press about Bridgewater all through the off-season, and likely give him a decent amount of reps in pre-season. If he is truly healthy, it would be smart for the Jets to hold onto him as long as possible before the trade deadline to increase the chance of a QB injury or for teams to see they’re not happy with what they have and then cash in on that need by Week 6 of the regular season. It would be very smart to get a conditional mid-round pick for someone they got a bargain on.

