Teddy Bridgewater taking part in Jets OTAs

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles said early this month that he wasn’t sure how full a participant quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be during the Organized Team Activity phase of the team’s offseason program.

Bowles added that he wanted to see Bridgewater “out there throwing and competing” with everyone else and things got off to a good start on that front Tuesday. According to multiple reports from Jets practice, Bridgewater, who has only played a handful of plays since injuring his knee in August 2016, followed Josh McCown in quarterback drills with first-round pick Sam Darnold going third in the order.

Bridgewater continued to work in team drills, so it seems like any limitations are minor ones at this point in the schedule.

Several of those reports include video of Bridgewater dropping back and throwing passes and he looks smooth enough doing it, although that’s the bare minimum you’d expect during a May practice conducted at a comfortable pace. If Bridgewater should continue to look good as things ramp up, it will make for a more interesting quarterback competition this summer.