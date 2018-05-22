Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DL Harrison Phillips makes a list of underrated rookies.

It’s shaping up as a defining season for Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill.

Looking for Patriots storylines beyond two stars skipping OTAs.

The Jets are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The Ravens have a bunch of players recovering from injuries.

Bengals C Billy Price thought of his grandfather while signing his first NFL contract.

The Browns sounded familiar notes of optimism on Monday.

Five things to watch as the Steelers start OTAs.

Texans RB Lamar Miller tried his hand at teaching.

Colts rookie RB Nyheim Hines was impressed after learning about running backs coach Tom Rathman’s history.

Criticism from outside the organization doesn’t faze Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

It looks like the Titans will be hosting the draft in 2019.

The Broncos did some golfing before OTAs get underway.

The Chiefs appear to be getting into the beer market.

New faces will continue to be integrated into the Chargers mix during OTAs.

Jim Plunkett, Charles Woodson and other Raiders who have won the Heisman Trophy.

Will the Cowboys move on from WR Terrance Williams?

A good review of QB Davis Webb on the first day of Giants OTAs.

What to look for as the Eagles move into the next phase of offseason work.

TE Vernon Davis thinks 2018 will be a good year for Washington teammate Jordan Reed.

Bears rookies did some sheep shearing.

Six Lions players feeling the heat.

Running through competitive spots on the Packers roster.

Getting to know Vikings rookie T Brian O'Neill.

A shrug in response to Falcons WR Julio Jones skipping the start of OTAs.

Will the Panthers uncover an undrafted gem on the offensive line?

Saints coach Sean Payton is a fan of having the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston got engaged.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen isn’t the only Arizona athlete with a tennis background.

With a lot of changes on defense, the Rams are looking for leaders.

Will the Super Bowl return to the 49ers’ stadium?

There are questions the Seahawks still need to answer.