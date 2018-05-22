Tuesday’s #PFTPM looks at the troubling status of the new helmet rule

Getty Images

From the moment the new helmet rule suddenly appeared in late March, I didn’t like it. I didn’t like it because it seemed that the NFL was up to something.

It seemed like the NFL was up to something because the whole thing was cloaked in mystery and ambiguity. That sense has continued over the last two months, culminating in Tuesday’s news that, indeed, it will also apply to offensive linemen.

I’ll share later tonight some thoughts in writing as to what Tuesday’s explanation from NFL V.P. of officiating Al Riveron means. For now, feel free to digest my real-time reaction to the news via the newest edition of #PFTPM, which covers all late-breaking Tuesday news and also answers plenty of questions from the @PFTPMPosse.