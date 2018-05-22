Tyrod Taylor: Baker Mayfield’s presence won’t change the way I work

Getty Images

The Browns have insisted since the draft that Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback and head coach Hue Jackson did so again on Monday during a pre-OTA golf outing.

Regardless of how often the Browns make that statement, the presence of first overall pick Baker Mayfield means that people are wondering when a quarterback change is coming to Cleveland. That might bother some quarterbacks, but Taylor pointed to his own draft experience as a reminder that he’s been overlooked before and that his approach shouldn’t change because of who else is on the roster.

“I was drafted in 2011,” Taylor said, via Cleveland.com. “[Ten] quarterbacks were taken ahead of me. Two of them are playing now [Cam Newton and Andy Dalton]. And that’s not any disrespect to the guys who aren’t playing, but what drove me every day was remembering my mom and my parents’ faces and the feeling that I had on draft day, not being happy about that. So I’m going to continue to keep pushing, continue to keep working the way I do. [I’m] ready to take my game to the next level. I think that I’ve been able to take steps in the right direction each year that I’ve been able to play the game. So I’m excited about the opportunity that I have here. There’s so much talent on this team and guys that are in the right mindset.”

Mayfield is unlikely to go the way of Jake Locker, Christian Ponder, Ricky Stanzi or Nathan Enderle and the long-term job security won’t get any better in Cleveland, but anything Taylor can do to show he’s the best choice right now should serve him well as the Browns try to get to two wins in a season for the first time since 2015.