Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Tuesday’s PFT Live featured an interview with Johnny Manziel, who will try to parlay an opportunity with the CFL into another chance in the NFL, eventually. Which inspired a PFT Live draft based on the identifying the best CFL players who made it to the NFL.

Simms, who always wins the toss when the No. 1 pick is obvious (#rigged), blew the rest of the draft. And the (Dis)Honorable Robert F. Stats Guerrera blew the ruling. And the youngsters chiming in on Twitter are blowing the vote.

Here’s where you rectify the situation, by watching the video and telling Simms, Stats, and the Twitter horde how wrong they each are. You also may learn a thing or two about the historical overlap between the CFL and the NFL.

23 responses to “Who are the best CFL players who made it in the NFL?

  1. Moon, easily.

    Love me some Flutie but is he really a “CFL player”? He played in the NFL first.

  3. Dieter Brock had a nice season with the Rams and could have been a CFLer turned NFL star if the Rams didn’t go in a different direction with Jim “Chris” Everett 🙂

  5. Joe Theisman and Warren Moon come to mind.

    The CFL used to be good up until the mid 80’s, it’s complete trash now.

  7. By rules of this draft (Best NFL players with some CFL playing time), Sims won easily.

    Although Florio gets props for the Hail Mary in the third.

  8. Doug Flutie was clearly the best CFL player to make it. The guy won titles left and right with numerous teams, not just one like Moon.

    Amazing career.

    Whoever said Warren Moon clearly has no idea what they’re talking about. Moon had better stats in the NFL, no doubt. But, Flutie was a winner and literally was the MVP every year in the 1990s.

    His career CFL statistics include 41,355 passing yards and 270 touchdowns. He holds the professional football record of 6,619 yards passing in a single season. He led the league in passing five times in only eight seasons. He once held four of the CFL’s top five highest single-season completion marks, including a record 466 in 1991 which was surpassed by Ricky Ray in 2005. His 48 touchdown passes in 1994 remains a CFL record. He earned three Grey Cup MVP awards, and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player a record six times (1991–1994, and 1996–1997). He passed for 5,000+ yards six times in his career and remains the only player in pro football history to pass for 6,000+ yards in a season twice in his career.

    Read up, kids. Ignorance is not a strong trait.

  9. GoodellMustGo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Moon, easily.

    Love me some Flutie but is he really a “CFL player”? He played in the NFL first.

    You have no idea what you’re talking about other than knowing Goodell must go.

    Flutie won 6 straight MVPs and holds more records than Moon. Flutie should have started in the CFL, and shouldn’t be penalized for being drafted in the NFL by bad teams or starting in the USFL at the dawn of that league.

    What a dumb argument.

    Flutie is the CFL. There’s no one with that resume.

  14. RB Cookie Gilchrist of the Buffalo Bills………. he was better than everybody on that list but Moon….. but he didn’t happen last week so you so called sports folks wouldn’t know

  15. I like the sneaky Bud Grant pick. I recently heard him talking about going to the CFL after first playing in the NBA and then the NFL because the CFL offered him more money. Back in those days, the NFL and CFL were real competitors because the money was comparable. The Vikings wanted Grant to be their first coach in 1961 but he knew their roster would be terrible and he liked the CFL just fine. In 1967, he was ready to come to the NFL because he could see that the new TV contract was going to make the CFL unable to compete. He brought Joe Kapp with him and they were NFL champions in their third year. Imagine hiring a CFL head coach and making a CFL quarterback your starter these days.

  16. Moon? The QB for the biggest choke job in NFL history against the Bills?
    Moon did his job. 4 td passes. 28-3 lead.

    5 2nd half tds is a special kind of defensive breakdown.

  18. The question says best CFL player, not former CFL player with the best NFL career. That means Flutie by far. If it’s best NFL player that also played in the CFL, then go with Moon.

  19. tylawspick6 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    GoodellMustGo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Moon, easily.

    Love me some Flutie but is he really a “CFL player”? He played in the NFL first.

    You have no idea what you’re talking about other than knowing Goodell must go.

    Flutie won 6 straight MVPs and holds more records than Moon. Flutie should have started in the CFL, and shouldn’t be penalized for being drafted in the NFL by bad teams or starting in the USFL at the dawn of that league.

    What a dumb argument.

    Flutie is the CFL. There’s no one with that resume.
    Ok but the question was who is the best *CFL player* to make it in the NFL – not “who had the best CFL career”. I don’t think of Flutie as a “CFL player who made it in the NFL”. He started his career in the USFL and the NFL.

    The answer to the question is Moon. Moon also had a great NFL career that put him in Canton. Flutie’s NFL career won’t get him there.

  20. Cookie Gilchrist never played in the NFL, but he deserves honorable mention as probably the best RB to start out in the CFL and play in a major American league.

  22. I doubt we will be adding the name Johnny M to the list in years to come. All those above in the post above had desire and good work ethics. The trouble with some gifted players like JM is they think they are owed something, all they have to do is show up. And he might think he has changed, but as soon as things start going wrong that’s when that little devil whispers bad thoughts. That being said I love it when someone has been written off and proves otherwise.

  23. aarons444 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Moon? The QB for the biggest choke job in NFL history against the Bills?
    Moon did his job. 4 td passes. 28-3 lead.

    5 2nd half tds is a special kind of defensive breakdown.

    Yeah. Moon still finished with a 103 passer rating. Nothing to sneeze at especially back then.

