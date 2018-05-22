Who are the best CFL players who made it in the NFL?

Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live featured an interview with Johnny Manziel, who will try to parlay an opportunity with the CFL into another chance in the NFL, eventually. Which inspired a PFT Live draft based on the identifying the best CFL players who made it to the NFL.

Simms, who always wins the toss when the No. 1 pick is obvious (#rigged), blew the rest of the draft. And the (Dis)Honorable Robert F. Stats Guerrera blew the ruling. And the youngsters chiming in on Twitter are blowing the vote.

Here’s where you rectify the situation, by watching the video and telling Simms, Stats, and the Twitter horde how wrong they each are. You also may learn a thing or two about the historical overlap between the CFL and the NFL.

Or you can watch the video again of the little kid smashing Dad in the face with a plastic golf club.