49ers plan to throw plenty of passes to Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan likes throwing passes to his running backs, and Jerick McKinnon should be a beneficiary of that this season.

McKinnon, signed in free agency this offseason, was the most prolific receiver on the field at Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. The 49ers appear to want to get McKinnon comfortable catching passes out of the backfield from Jimmy Garoppolo right away.

Last year in Minnesota McKinnon had 51 catches for 421 yards, and it’s easy to see him increasing that receiving output this year. The 49ers’ leading receiver in 2017 was running back Carlos Hyde, with 59 catches, but McKinnon is a more natural receiver than Hyde, and that’s one of the reason the 49ers let Hyde leave and signed McKinnon.

The 49ers would love to see McKinnon and Garoppolo develop a rapport over the summer, and for McKinnon to catch four or five passes a game from Garoppolo in the fall.