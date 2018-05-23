Anthony Barr staying away from Vikings OTAs

Getty Images

The Vikings have targeted linebacker Anthony Barr as one of their own players they hope to be able to extend.

And it appears he’s going to wait for them to do just that.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Barr is skipping the team’s OTAs.

He attended coach Mike Zimmer’s football camp over the weekend, but decided to not attend the voluntary work.

“He came to me [Tuesday] and said he wasn’t going to be here,” Zimmer said Wednesday. “I don’t worry about those things. I just know the conversation we had, I’ll keep between myself and him.”

The 26-year-old Barr is entering the final year of his contract. His $12.306 million base salary is guaranteed, but he has no workout bonuses in his deal so he’s not losing any money, as some other conscientious objectors are.