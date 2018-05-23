Antonio Brown to Le’Veon Bell: Showing up can make things better

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has shown no signs of backing down from his pledge to stay away from the team for a second straight offseason as long as he doesn’t have a long-term contract and the lack of progress toward a deal means it’s likely to be a while before he’s back with the club.

One of Bell’s teammates is suggesting a different course of action. Wide receiver Antonio Brown spent a couple of years trying to get a long-term deal, but never held out while getting a couple of small adjustments to his deal before landing a full extension last year.

“Well, the first rule of getting better is showing up,” Brown said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You can’t make anything better without showing up. So I think if you show up, I think everyone will understand where you want to be. That you wants to be here not just this year but for years to come. Come out here and show up, show you want to get better and show guys you’re serious.”

While Brown thinks that showing up could lead to the deal that Bell wants with the Steelers, he’s not worried that the running back’s absence will hurt him on the field. Bell finished third in rushing after reporting to work before the first game of the season last year and Brown said he has not doubt his teammate will be “physically ready” come September.

The running back and the Steelers have until July 16 to work out an extension. If not, Bell will be set to make $14.5 million under the terms of his second straight franchise tag.

12 responses to “Antonio Brown to Le’Veon Bell: Showing up can make things better

  6. Hey stat guys, lets do yards per million including his receiving yards and see how that compares to other top ten RB. My prediction he is closer to 10 than he is to 1

  7. A rare example of both the team and player doing the right thing.

    The team knows his wheels will come off in a year or two, and don’t want to commit long term.

    The player knows his wheels will come off in a season or two and wants financial security now.

  9. I get what Brown is trying to say but at the same time if something happened to tear while being out there I don’t think the Steelers would be rushing to give Bell anywhere near the type of contract he’s asking for.

  10. It has worked out well for Bell so far staying away. The end game is a lot closer now as he gets into a similar position that forced Washington to let him go. The close you get, the easier it is. As others have pointed out, showing up for OTAs or even signing that tender makes no sense.

  12. 2since96 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 4:59 pm
    ————-

    thing is, the steelers offered him long-term security last year and he balked.

