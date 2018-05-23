Arizona, New Orleans officially awarded 2023, 2024 Super Bowls

Getty Images

Two popular Super Bowl destinations are back in the rotation.

The NFL officially voted today to give Arizona the Super Bowl in 2023, and New Orleans the Super Bowl in 2024.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at the Cardinals’ stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with much of the Super Bowl week festivities taking place in Phoenix. It will be the fourth Super Bowl in Arizona and the third Super Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at the Saints’ stadium in New Orleans. Although many people consider New Orleans the best Super Bowl host city, there was talk after the power outage at the last Super Bowl there that the Superdome needed major renovations before it could host the game again. This will be the 11th Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The NFL now has the venues for the next six Super Bowls set: Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Los Angeles, Arizona and New Orleans. Las Vegas is almost certain to host a Super Bowl fairly soon after that, and several past hosts, notably San Francisco, Dallas and Indianapolis, have made noises about wanting to get in the rotation again.